Tevta to arrange summer camp for students

LAHORE : Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade SM Tanveer chaired a meeting here on Saturday to discuss plans for a summer skills camp, aimed at imparting training to students from the government schools and colleges, at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Secretariat.

The provincial departments of Industries, Schools Education and Higher Education would collaborate to organise the camps, and a formal agreement signing ceremony would be held on May 15.SM Tanveer said that the summer skills camps would provide training in 14 different trades to students from across Punjab.

The Programme would offer free three-month short courses to 1500 students during the summer vacation.

The minister highlighted the significance of summer skills camp as a valuable initiative by the government.

He acknowledged that it would contribute to a brighter future of students.

Additionally, he suggested inclusion of trade-related courses and involvement of chambers of commerce & industry to benefit the local industry.

Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta said classes would be conducted from June 1 to August 31. Male and female students would be able to enroll in these three-month short courses free of charge, without any tuition or examination fees.

Senior DG Tevta Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, COO Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, Chairman Punjab Board of Technical Education, and representatives attended the meeting from the School Education and Higher Education Departments. Furthermore, commissioners also participated in the meeting via video-link.