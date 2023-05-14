Excise DG orders FIR against tout

LAHORE : Director General Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Punjab, M Ali paid a surprise visit to Lahore Region B and C on Saturday.
Additional DG Ahmed Saeed was also with him. He expressed indignation at the presence of a tout named, Faisal Shahzad, in Region C. He directed an FIR against Faisal Shahzad as the accused was inserting unnecessary pressure on the excise staff.
DGET Muhammad Ali said that the intrusion of the tout mafia in the offices of the excise department should be strictly stopped. He directed for delivering the number plates and smart cards lying in the office to the owners without further delay.
He directed the director and ETOs to send daily report on the recovery of property tax and the recovery target should be completed in all circumstances by the given timelines.
