‘New power project to help limit outages’

LAHORE : As mercury soars, so does the power blackouts amid sweltering heat but gap in electricity demand and supply is likely to remain within manageable limits following launch of major power evacuation project, linking generation centre in the South with load centres in the North, said official sources.

There has been jump in power demand in the last one week or so by about one-fifth, prompting power utilities to observe electricity load management of 3-4 hours in urban centres and 3-7 hours in high losses rural areas. Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) is no exception and is facing around 300mw of shortfall as demand swelled to 4,100mw.

The city started reeling under hot conditions as temperature jumped to 40C. The peak demand gradually jumped by over 20 percent in the recent past. In addition to planned outages, customers have complained that unscheduled power shutdowns are being observed, compounding their miseries to great extent. The upward trend in demand has led to frequent and unscheduled power cuts in the city, leaving people infuriated amid scorching heat.

According to Lesco management, loadshedding is being done on the high loss feeders as per schedule.

On the other hand, a senior official of transmission utility assured that power cuts are expected to be within manageable limits during summer months. He informed that National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) successfully connected cost-effective coal-fired power generation in Thar to the rest of the country with commissioning of 500kV Thar-Matiari Transmission line in a record time of two and a half months. Using the company’s own resources to add affordable energy in national grid, new 220km transmission line has been completed at a cost of Rs15 billion.

The 1320mw Shanghai Electric coal plant in Thar now has been linked with Matiari Converter station near Hyderabad, strengthening the country’s power transmission system to great extent. The completion of this project is a significant step towards energy security and development. It will bring much-needed relief to the country’s power sector and help meet its growing energy demands. The NTDC’s successful completion of the project in record time reflects its commitment to delivering critical infrastructure to the country, claimed official.

The completion of the Thar-Matiari transmission line marks the second project completed by NTDC this year, despite several challenges. Led by its MD, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, NTDC managed to complete Polan-Jiwani transmission line in record time, which aimed to import 100 MW of electricity from Iran for Gwadar, official observed. However, consumers of power utility stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted power supply to domestic consumers. They were of the view that government should utilize all available resources to channelise power generation from available capacity.