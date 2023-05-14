Railway land worth 10.73m retrieved

LAHORE : The Pakistan Railways has retrieved 10.73-marla land worth Rs 10.7 million from land grabbers, here on Saturday. According to the sources, the Railways staff, with the help of PR Police Mughulpura division, took part in the operation against the encroachments at the Railway Block No 2, Noor Colony, Mughulpura here and demolished a building illegally constructed on the railway’s plot. The railway administration expressed its determination of retrieving its land at any cost.
LAHORE : Scattered rain followed by dust storm hit the city on early hours of Saturday while Met office predicted...
Islamabad : Health expert on Saturday stressed for active lifestyle, training healthcare staff and public awareness...
Islamabad : The funeral prayer of head constable Ahmad Yar was offered here on Saturday who was martyred in the...
LAHORE : Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz has announced that Punjab govt is bringing...
Islamabad : Dozens of roads in the capital city will be named after prominent personalities who performed tremendously...
Islamabad : As the summer season approaches across the country, roadside vendors and shopkeepers selling ‘fresh...