Excise, taxation dept asked to ensure 100pc recovery

LAHORE : Secretary Excise and Taxation (ET) M Masood Mukhtar has directed the officers of his department across the province to ensure 100pc recovery due in the current fiscal year and to work hard because the officers would get one percent as a reward for recovering more than the set target.

He was presiding over a meeting in his office which was also attended by the Director General ET Punjab M Ali while divisional directors across the province gave a briefing through video link. Masood Mukhtar said that the field staff should not sit comfortably until the set targets were achieved.

Meanwhile, DGET M Ali said that there were many complaints regarding the wrong assessment of property tax, so an audit of the assessment of property tax had been started across the province. He said that a team had been sent to audit the inspectors' business in Faisalabad region. He said that the inspector concerned would be punished for wrong assessment of property tax. DG M Ali urged the directors to redress public grievances in a timely manner and pay special attention to arrears of token tax, professional tax and highway tax.