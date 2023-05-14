3 outlaws in police custody killed by ‘accomplices’ firing

LAHORE : Three outlaws in CIA Iqbal Town police custody were killed allegedly in the firing of their accomplices here on Saturday.

According to the police, the police were going to arrest the remaining accomplices of three arrested accused Kashan Ahmed, Yusuf Tanveer and Ahmed. The criminals in hiding opened fire at the police, following which the three arrested accused came under firing range and sustained fatal wounds. They were taken to hospital where they succumbed to their wounds. The accused belonged to Lala Shehbaz Esae shooter gang.

They had killed a person named Farid Gujjar two months ago on the order of Shahbaz. The accused were arrested a day ago on intelligence-based operation. The bodies were shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Tortured body recovered The tortured body of a 39-year-old man was recovered from Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Area on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim identified as Alamgir, a resident of Khushab, was tortured to death. Later, the accused had thrown his body in a deserted area. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Body found from canal

A man was found dead in the canal near Dharampura Bridge on Saturday.

Some passersby spotted the body floating in the canal and informed the police. The body was shifted to the morgue after being fished out of the canal.

7 criminals arrested The police arrested seven criminals involved in drug pushing and bike lifting.

Sherakot police arrested three drug pushers Fazal, Akram, Gul Haram and Naseem and recovered 37kg charas and 5kg opium from their possession. Wahdat Colony police arrested a drug peddler Arif and recovered 1kg Ice from his possession. Lohari Gate police arrested two bike lifters Usman and Shafiq and recovered two stolen bikes from them.

Accidents:

The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,112 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, five people died, whereas 1,081 were injured. Out of this, 600 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 481 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue Medical Teams.