Govt aims to boost cotton production by cultivating maximum area

LAHORE : The provincial government is keen to ensure cotton cultivation on the maximum area, said Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab.

“The next fifteen days are very important in terms of cotton cultivation. All the concerned departments including the field teams of the Agriculture Department, concerned district administration and Revenue staff should work hand in hand with the farmers to ensure maximum area cultivation of cotton,” Secretary Agriculture said while presiding over the review meeting of ongoing activities related to Cotton Action Plan 2023-24 on Saturday.

On the occasion, it was briefed that during current year, Multan Division has cotton cultivation target of 1.269 million acres out of which nearly 0.740 million areas have been brought under cultivation, which is 58 percent of the total target.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the set target of cotton cultivation can be achieved only with better coordination.

The field staff of the Agriculture Department under the leadership of Deputy Commissioners will continue to liaise

with all the concerned departments to complete the target of cotton cultivation.

He added that every officer of the Agriculture Department is a part of the "Grow More Cotton" campaign.

Agricultural extension workers should provide technical guidance and support to farmers for cotton cultivation.

In case of failure to achieve the target of cotton cultivation, action will be taken against the concerned divisional officers. Secretary Agriculture Punjab further said that a report based on correct statistics regarding cotton cultivation should be provided.

These data will also be checked and those reporting wrongly will be held accountable.

He further said that Government of Punjab has provided Rs. 600 million subsidy for certified seeds of approved varieties of cotton and billions of rupees are also being given as subsidy on fertilizers.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure strict monitoring of the quota of the respective districts under track and trace system for delivery of fertilizers.

Not only legal action will be taken against the dealers involved in illegal profiteering of fertilizers but also their dealership license will also be cancelled.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab said that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has also issued a notification of Rs8,500 per maund to ensure cotton price this year. He said that timely technical advisory is also being provided to farmers for the management of cotton crop.

Secretary Agriculture, South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, Additional Secretaries Task Force M Shabbir Ahmad Khan and Imtiaz Ahmad Waraich, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Dr M Anjum Ali, Deputy Director Agricultural Information Naveed Asmat Kahloon along with the officers of Agriculture Department Multan Division participated.