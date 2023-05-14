Revised schedule of exams

LAHORE : Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) has approved the revised schedule of three postponed papers for the Secondary School Certificate Part-1 (9th) (First Annual) Examination, 2023.

As per the details, the paper of Tarjama-Tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (Compulsory)/Ethics (for Non-Muslim) will now be held on May 17, Chemistry/General Science on May 18 and Islamiyat (Compulsory)/Seerat-ul-Rasool on May 19, 2023.

Earlier these papers were scheduled for May 10, 11 and 12 but had to be postponed due to deteriorating security situation.

According to a PBCC notification, the students will be sent SMS at their mobile numbers given in their admission forms about the new dates while the practical schedule will also be revised accordingly by the respective BISEs as per their date-sheet.

The students will be able to give their papers at already allotted examination centres according to their groups; with old roll number slips as well as revised roll number slips can also be downloaded online from the official websites of the BISEs.