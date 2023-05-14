Summary for promotions in police dept approved

LAHORE : Punjab IG signed and approved a summary for promotions of officials of Fingerprint Bureau & Police Band of Punjab Police.
In his message on social media, he said that the promotions of Fingerprint Bureau and Band Staff officials were stopped for the past several years, but now the officials eligible for promotion would get their departmental right soon. Likewise, from next week, promotions of officials of Fingerprint Bureau Branch would commence. He said that the promotion of 580 Sub-Inspectors and 450 ASIs would be approved this week.
IG Dr Usman Anwar said that thousands of new promotions have been approved in the police, all officials must complete their ACRs and records as soon as possible.
