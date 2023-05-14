Call to provide adequate security to polio teams: Anti-polio campaign starts tomorrow

LAHORE : Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator (EOC) and head of the polio programme in Punjab Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary has called on districts to ensure provision of adequate security to polio eradication teams in the upcoming polio eradication campaign starting from May 15 (tomorrow).

EOC Coordinator Khizer Afzaal was addressing a readiness meeting held to review status of preparedness of the upcoming polio eradication campaign. District Health Management Teams of 12 districts including Chief Executive Officers, District Health Officers and partner staff participated in the meeting via a video link. Speaking on the occasion the EOC coordinator stressed on wrapping up the orientation of polio teams on time. “I urge the district health administrations to wrap up team trainings on time. It also needs to ensure that training quality is up to the mark”, the EOC coordinator instructed.

Speaking on the risk of virus importation from endemic zones, Punjab EOC coordinator urged districts make adequate arrangements of vaccination of children at the transit points. He urged the districts to make sure that all transitory and mobile populations who have entered Punjab to earn their livelihoods are be integrated into micro-plans. “Although Punjab is free of polio virus but it is at the risk of imported virus recirculation. Therefore, the districts need to map and vaccinate every child belonging to the high-risk mobile populations”, the EOC coordinator urged.

The EOC head urged Rajanpur district to reach out to the deputy commissioner to ensure provision of security to polio teams. “On the security situation in riverine areas of Rojhan in the wake of police action against dacoits, the DHMT needs to seek guidance from the deputy commissioner and submit a report to the EOC before the campaign”, Khizer observed.

The EOC head stressed that not a shingle child could be deprived of polio vaccine as this could give way to the virus to spread. 12 districts of Punjab have been made part of the campaign including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura. In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign will continue for seven days. While in other districts the campaign will last five days.

Over 84,000 polio workers will participate in the drive to immunize 10.85 million children under the age of five against polio. This includes 7,064 area in-charges, 1,673 union council medical officers, over 71,000 mobile polio team members, 2,221 fixed team members and over 2,700 transit team members.

Punjab is free of polio cases for the last two years since October 2020, which is an achievement of the programme. However, Punjab’s last environmental samples that tested positive in January were linked with Afghanistan and South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. So, Punjab is aware that being country’s biggest province in terms of resources and population it is at the risk of imported virus recirculation. Therefore, it is taking concrete steps to improve quality of campaigns and coverage of high-risk mobile population at transit points.