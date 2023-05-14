Syria extends humanitarian aid access via two border crossings: UN

UNITED NATIONS: Syria has extended for three months humanitarian aid access into rebel-held areas from Turkey via two border crossings, a United Nations representative said on Saturday.

The Syrian foreign minister conveyed the decision “to allow the UN to continue using the Al Ra´ee and Bab Al-Salam crossings for an additional three months,” Eri Kaneko, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said in a statement to AFP.Syrian President Bashar Assad had agreed to open the border crossings at Bab al-Salameh and al-Rai for three months to allow aid to flow into Idlib province a week after the Feb 6, earthquake that hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria.

The earthquake has killed more than 50,000 people, including over 6,000 in Syria, according to the United Nations. The quake also displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

