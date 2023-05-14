US ‘doomsday’ mother found guilty of murdering children

LOS ANGELES: A US mother with “doomsday” religious beliefs was found guilty on Friday of murdering two of her children and conspiring to kill her husband´s ex-wife.

Lori Vallow was on trial in the northwestern US state of Idaho over the deaths of her 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and adopted seven-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

Vallow, who has reportedly claimed to be a goddess charged with preparing humanity for the second coming of Christ, faces up to life in prison without parole.

Her fifth husband Chad Daybell -- the self-published author of several apocalyptic novels -- will soon go on trial separately over similar charges, which also include the murder of his first wife, Tammy. The couple´s “religious beliefs” were cited by prosecutors as a factor in the murders, and their story was the subject of a Netflix true-crime documentary series “Sins of Our Mother,” released last year.

The case first drew national headlines in late 2019 following the disappearance of Vallow´s children, which was first reported to authorities by Joshua´s grandparents.