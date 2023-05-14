US ‘doomsday’ mother found guilty of murdering children

LOS ANGELES: A US mother with “doomsday” religious beliefs was found guilty on Friday of murdering two of her children and conspiring to kill her husband´s ex-wife.
Lori Vallow was on trial in the northwestern US state of Idaho over the deaths of her 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and adopted seven-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow.
Vallow, who has reportedly claimed to be a goddess charged with preparing humanity for the second coming of Christ, faces up to life in prison without parole.
Her fifth husband Chad Daybell -- the self-published author of several apocalyptic novels -- will soon go on trial separately over similar charges, which also include the murder of his first wife, Tammy. The couple´s “religious beliefs” were cited by prosecutors as a factor in the murders, and their story was the subject of a Netflix true-crime documentary series “Sins of Our Mother,” released last year.
The case first drew national headlines in late 2019 following the disappearance of Vallow´s children, which was first reported to authorities by Joshua´s grandparents.
UNITED NATIONS: Syria has extended for three months humanitarian aid access into rebel-held areas from Turkey via two...
MATAMOROS, Mexico: With tough new asylum rules in place, many migrants on the US-Mexico border were seeking legal...
ANTAKYA, Turkiye: At a bus station in Antakya, a city razed to the ground by Turkiye´s devastating earthquake,...
BERLIN: Germany is preparing a new weapons package for Ukraine worth 2.7 billion euros, reportedly Berlin´s largest...
SITTWE, Myanmar: Thousands fled Myanmar´s west coast and officials in neighbouring Bangladesh raced to evacuate...
PARIS: Once trusted faces on the news, meteorologists now brave threats, insults and slander online from conspiracy...