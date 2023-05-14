Moscow says Kyiv using UK missiles to hit ‘civilian targets’

MOSCOW: Moscow said on Saturday that Kyiv used British long-range missiles to target civilian sites in the eastern city of Lugansk, wounding six children.

The defence ministry said that on Friday evening Ukraine´s armed forces had struck two civilian enterprises.

“Storm Shadow air-to-air missiles supplied to the Kyiv regime by Great Britain were used for the strike, despite London´s declarations that these weapons would not be used against civilian targets”, the ministry said in a statement.

“Nearby residential buildings were damaged. Civilians were injured, including six children,” the statement added.

The ministry said a Sukhoi Su-24 jet that carried the missiles and a MiG-29 aircraft had been shot down.

By announcing it would deliver the air-launched deep-strike weapon, Britain became first country to provide longer-range armament to Kyiv. Russia branded the move an “extremely hostile step.”

Meanwhile, Russia said on Saturday that its forces were still pushing inside the frontline town of Bakhmut and had wrested control of an area in the eastern Ukrainian city.”In the Donetsk direction, assault detachments liberated a block in the northwestern part of the city of Artemovsk,” the defence ministry said, referring to Bakhmut by its Russian name.