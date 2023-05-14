Frenchman ‘weakened’ by Iran prison ordeal

PARIS: The family of a Frenchman released this week after he had been jailed by Iran said on Saturday he was “relieved” to be back in France.

On Friday, Benjamin Briere, whose ordeal in Iran lasted two years, and French-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan, held since October, were freed from their prison in the north-eastern city of Mashhad, the French foreign ministry said.

There had been grave concerns about the health of the men, both of whom had been on hunger strikes to protest their conditions.

Briere, 37, was first detained while travelling in Iran in May 2020 and later sentenced to eight years in prison for espionage.