13 dead from Congo haemorrhagic fever in Iraq

BAGHDAD: At least 13 people have died in Iraq since the start of the year from a viral tick-borne disease transmitted to humans from livestock, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Nearly 100 other people have been infected by Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in Iraq, where the disease claimed many more victims last year.

In 2022, at least 212 people were infected while 27 died, according to ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr Most of those who have been infected are livestock breeders from the rural southern province of Dhi Qar, as well as workers in abattoirs.

According to the World Health Organisation, CCHF is a “viral tick-borne disease that is transmitted to humans by bites of infected ticks, and by direct contact with blood or tissues from infected humans and livestock”.