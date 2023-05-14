EU’s Borrell ‘firmly against’ aid block to Palestinian Authority

STOCKHOLM: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday he was against blocking financial aid to the Palestinian Authority over hateful and anti-Semitic content in Palestinian school books.
On Wednesday, the EU Parliament approved its budget but demanded that the support of 300 million euros ($326 million) per year would only be provided on the condition that “the problematic and hateful material in Palestinian school textbooks and study cards” is removed.
On Friday, the bloc´s Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivier Varhelyi announced a second study into the text books.
Borrell has been in Stockholm since Friday, taking part in a meeting of the EU´s foreign ministers “The Palestinian Authority is in a difficult situation and it risks bankruptcy if financing from the UE is blocked. As High Representative, I will not allow it,” Borrell told AFP in the Swedish capital.
“The payment of European aid faced delays two years ago, and it meant that people missed out on necessary help.
