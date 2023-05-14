Zelensky asks pope to back Kyiv peace plan, help return children

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had thanked Pope Francis during a meeting in the Vatican on Saturday for focusing on the plight of millions of Ukrainians after the Russian invasion.

“I am very grateful to him for his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians,” Zelensky said on Telegram, adding that they had also discussed the fate of “tens of thousands of children” Kyiv says were deported to Russia.

“We must do everything to bring them home,” he added.

Zelensky also said he had raised with the pope a Ukrainian peace plan Kyiv has promoted for several months but which Moscow has repeatedly dismissed.

He said he had asked for Pope Francis´ support for such an initiative.

Zelensky´s visit to the Vatican came during his first trip to Italy since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Earlier, he met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.Kyiv estimates nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since February 2022, in what it condemns as illegal deportations.

“We must make every effort to return them home,” Zelenskiy said in a Tweet afterwards, saying he had discussed it with the pope.

Zelenskiy also said he asked the pope to “join” Kyiv’s 10-point peace plan.

It calls for restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, and the restoration of Ukraine’s state borders. Zelenskiy has repeatedly said the plan is not open to negotiation.

At the start of the war, the pope tried to take a balanced approach in hopes of being a mediator but later began forcefully condemning Russia’s actions, comparing them to some of the worst crimes against Ukraine during the Soviet era.

“I asked (the pope) to condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine. Because there can be no equality between the victim and the aggressor,” Zelenskiy said in his Tweet.

Returning from a trip to Hungary on April 30, Francis made an intriguing but puzzling comment about the Vatican being involved in a mission to try to end the war. “There is a mission in course now but it is not yet public. When it is public, I will reveal it,” he told reporters during his flight home.

But the Vatican statement made no mention of any such mission.

Francis has pleaded for peace practically on a weekly basis, and has repeatedly expressed a wish to act as a broker between Kyiv and Moscow by visiting both capitals. His offer has so far failed to produce any breakthrough.

Earlier, both Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella reiterated Italy’s full support for Ukraine in terms of military, financial, humanitarian and reconstruction aid in the short and long term.

At a news conference, Meloni condemned Russia’s “brutal and unjust aggression”, pledged Italy’s support for Ukraine for “as long as is necessary” and urged Russia to immediately withdraw.

“You can’t achieve peace through a surrender,” she said. “It would be a very grave precedent for all nations of the world.”

She emphasised Italy’s support for Ukraine’s membership of the European Union and the “intensification” of a partnership with Nato.