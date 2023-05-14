India emerge as BFAME Championship winners

LAHORE: India turned out to be the ultimate winner of the 22nd BFAME (Bridge Federation of Asia & Middle East) Championships that saw teams from various countries in the region come together to compete in different categories.

The bridge teams of India, Pakistan and the UAE have qualified in different categories of the World Bridge Championship to be held in Morocco later in August this year.

The tournament had several rounds and finals, with the Open and Women finals being the most anticipated and was competed between India and the UAE which surged to second place edging out Pakistan at the last match yesterday night. Other participating teams were Bangladesh, Palestine and Jordan and after 16 rounds of intense and closely-contested games, India and UAE moved into the finals.

However, in the first and second Open and Women final, India and UAE faced off at Table 1 and Table 2, respectively.

India emerged victorious in both matches, winning by a significant margin in the Open category with a total of 80.5-34 VP, while the Women's match was a much closer contest, with India winning by a narrow margin of 59.5-53 VP.

The Butler Ranking, which is a scoring system used to rank players in duplicate bridge tournaments, also showed India as the clear winner in both categories. Overall, India's dominance in the Open and Women categories was evident, with UAE being the runners-up in both matches.