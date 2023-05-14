‘Solid golf’ lifts Scheffler to Byron Nelson lead

WASHINGTON: World number two Scottie Scheffler fired his second straight 64 on Friday to take a one-shot lead in the US PGA Tour Byron Nelson, the Texan´s home tournament in suburban Dallas.

Scheffler´s round was less eventful than his seven-under effort in the first round, which featured two eagles and three bogeys along with six birdies.

On Friday Scheffler had eight birdies with just one bogey on the par-71 TPC Craig Ranch course and was one stroke clear of fellow American Ryan Palmer and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes.

"Yeah, just solid golf," Scheffler said. "I didn´t really struggle for too many pars out there, and I felt like I putted a little bit better today than yesterday."

Scheffler opened his round with a nine-foot birdie at the 10th hole and rolled in a five-footer at 11. He drained a 34-foot birdie putt at the 16th and got up and down for birdie at 18.

After an 11-foot birdie at the third he made back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth, and followed his lone miscue of the day at the eighth with a birdie at the ninth.

Former Masters champion Scheffler admitted it would be an extra thrill to win the tournament where he made his PGA Tour debut as a high school senior.

"I want to win a lot of tournaments," he said. "This one being in the hometown, it would definitely be a lot of fun with the crowd behind me this weekend."

A victory would also return Scheffler to world number one, but he said overtaking Jon Rahm atop the rankings and winning in Dallas are not his focus.

"That´s not stuff that occupies too many of my thoughts," Scheffler said. "I don´t want to place too much emphasis on one tournament. "I just want to go out and do my best and see where that puts me."