PCB, SLC in discussion for ODI series

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in discussion with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for a possible One-day International series ahead of the World Cup.

PCB and Sri Lanka Cricket are working on the potential window for ODI matches ahead of the ICC World Cup. While Pakistan is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in July for a two-Test, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship, there is the possibility that both boards could replace the Test matches with ODIs.