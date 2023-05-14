National Games’ cycling event rescheduled

LAHORE: The cycling event of the 34th National Games, which was scheduled to begin here at the DHA from Sunday (today) was rescheduled due to security issues. Now on Monday (tomorrow) the managers meeting will be held here at the National Hockey Stadium.

On the first day of the event on Tuesday competition in 20km individual Road Time Trial and 40 km individual Road Time Trial will be held in which one rider from each unit may feature. The same day 30km team Road Time Trial and 50km Team Road Time Trial will be held in which six cyclists from each unit can feature. On Wednesday 50km and 120km road scratch races will be conducted.