Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan head coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally appointed former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Bradburn as the head coach of the men’s team on a two-year contract.

Bradburn previously served as Pakistan’s fielding coach from 2018 to 2020 and recently oversaw the team’s home series against New Zealand, where they won the five-match ODI series 4-1 and shared the five-match T20I series 2-2. Bradburn had also been the head coach of Scotland from 2016 to 2018. Andrew Puttick, a former South Africa batsman, has been appointed batting coach on a two-year contract.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi said that Bradburn joins them with a wealth of coaching experience and is familiar with the culture and cricket philosophy from his previous experience with the men's side and the National Cricket Academy. Bradburn said he was honoured to be appointed head coach and is looking forward to working with the team before the 50-over World Cup later this year. Bradburn and Puttick's appointment are expected to help improve Pakistan's performance in international cricket.

Puttick, who played 10 Tests and 20 ODIs for South Africa, has also worked as a batting consultant for the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The team management has also unveiled a playing style branded as "The Pakistan Way," with which they will approach the 50-over World Cup to be played in October and November 2023. The style will see the team approach the One-day Internationals with positive and bold tactics and attacking strategies.

The Pakistan team will feature in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan before the 50-over ACC Asia Cup to test their potential, experiment with the bench strength, and fine-tune the team ahead of the global event.

Bradburn said that he was excited to support, challenge, and develop the players, and the New Zealand series had been valuable to create clarity of roles, culture, an brand to win. The team management would emphasise the importance of building a culture where a player's success is enjoyed by everyone and creating an inclusive environment where anyone can speak up anytime.

Team Director Mickey Arthur said that The Pakistan Way is about winning while having their own culture, brand of cricket, and style, and the team management will continue to emphasize these values.

