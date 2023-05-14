PCB set to retain Babar as captain till World Cup 2023

ISLAMABAD: The in-form Babar Azam, one of Pakistan's most successful captains, will lead the national team till the 2023 World Cup to be held in India in October.

Though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to make the official announcement, The News has learned from well-informed sources that the Board's think-tank comprising chairman Management Committee Najam Sethi, chief selector Haroon Rashid and Director Coaching Mickey Arthur has unanimously decided to repose trust in Babar as the captain of the team till 2023 World Cup. Besides leading the team in the World Cup, he will also be seen captaining the team in all series and events in the run-up to the mega event.

These include the two Test match series against Sri Lanka, three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and Asia Cup to be hosted by Pakistan in September.

“Following a series of meetings over the last few weeks that also included online meetings and during the mid-April meeting when Arthur was here, the troika has decided to continue with Babar as the team captain till the World Cup. It is believed that since there was no potential candidate who can come even closer to his abilities as a cricketer and captain, the best and most sane approach is to continue with Babar as the captain till the ODI World Cup 2023,” the source confirmed to The News.

Besides, leading the team to World No 1 spot in ODIs (just for a couple of days), Babar is also unbeatable on the batting chart in the format. “His ability to handle the team in crunch situations and his personal contribution that makes him a leader who can lead the team from the front makes him one of the best not only in Pakistan but around the world as well. The decision to retain him, captain, till the World Cup was unanimous as all three during the meetings were convinced that Babar was standing alone at the top of captaincy aspirants list for the extravaganza,” the source maintained.

The decision to retain Babar as a captain laid to rest all speculations that the PCB is considering other options or there is more than one aspirant for the coveted position.

It is believed that Babar has already been taken in confidence over the decision. “This has been primarily to seek his help and guidance when it comes to selecting team members for coming series including the Asia Cup and later for the World Cup. It is like a decision (stitch) in time saves the nine senario. Since Pakistan will host the Asia Cup and World Cup is also scheduled in the sub-continent, a timely decision always benefits in preparing well in time,” the source added.

Even Sethi in his recent interaction with the media hinted at retaining Babar as the captain till the World Cup. “I think there is no better option for the job.”

In between, however, there were rumors that Mickey was not comfortable with Babar and he was more inclined towards giving the responsibility to Shan Masood. But Shan has nothing to support his credentials as his 158 runs in eight ODI innings with less than 20 runs per innings and that too as a top-order batsman didn't help his cause.

“It is wrong to assume that anyone was against Babar. No one can think of supporting any such candidate who has nothing to boost when it comes to his personal contributions to the team.”