Without internet

On May 12, the government of Pakistan restored mobile internet services in the country. The nationwide internet slowdown triggered due to the unprecedented political unrest in the country was responsible for major disruptions to businesses and individuals who solely rely on stable and consistent internet access. The relevant ministry and the PTA need to come up with another strategy to control social media platforms, if need be. But such a blanket ban should be avoided as it creates problems for people, especially those who work from home. Such a decision also leads to significant economic losses for the country’s IT exports.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad