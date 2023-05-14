Without internet

On May 12, the government of Pakistan restored mobile internet services in the country. The nationwide internet slowdown triggered due to the unprecedented political unrest in the country was responsible for major disruptions to businesses and individuals who solely rely on stable and consistent internet access. The relevant ministry and the PTA need to come up with another strategy to control social media platforms, if need be. But such a blanket ban should be avoided as it creates problems for people, especially those who work from home. Such a decision also leads to significant economic losses for the country’s IT exports.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
The media and the advertising industry often promote a narrow definition of beauty, which only includes women who are...
This is to highlight the damage being done to the economy of Pakistan by suspending telecom and internet services...
The recent arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan has been devastating for PTI supporters as this sudden action is...
Tens of thousands of under-trial prisoners are languishing in overcrowded Pakistani jails in extremely inhumane...
The PPP government in Sindh recently launched People’s Bus Service in Karachi. This bus service is a gift for the...
Many people still believe that the PTI is a peace-loving political force and is against any violent activities. Its...