Who were they?

Many people still believe that the PTI is a peace-loving political force and is against any violent activities. Its leadership has also distanced itself from the May 9 attacks on state installations, the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar, and other state property. But if PTI workers were not involved in these attacks, who were those people who set things to fire?
It is good to note that the state has access to CCTV footage and videos of the attack, and it will be easy to identify and arrest these anti-state elements and absolve the PTI of these allegations. But the cases should be made on solid grounds and not on weak evidence that can be turned down by the judiciary.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
