Arrested at sea

If anyone wants to understand the extent of enmity between India and Pakistan, the plight of poor fisherfolk languishing in the jails of the two countries may serve as a stark example. At least 740 fishermen have served time in Indian and Pakistani jails for the crime of unknowingly sailing into the boundary of an enemy state. Pakistan recently released nearly 200 fishermen from its jails and sent them back to their country via the Wagah border. The mixed emotions shown by the released fishermen once again raised an old question: for how long will innocent people bear the brunt of this 76-year hostility? India and Pakistan have been fighting over the maritime boundary for a long time. Pakistan considers Sir Creek as legitimate while India sides with the Thalweg principle (which says that the boundary will be the centre of the water channel). Poor fishermen living along the coast in the two countries probably cannot even recall this dispute. When they sail into the sea, they do so to find a good catch for daily wages and everyday meals. And on days when luck plays a cruel trick with them, they unknowingly sail into the un-demarcated boundaries, which leads to their arrests. Originally, 200 fishermen were to be released but the two fishermen who could not see the dream of returning home passed away on May 6 and May 9 – of natural causes.

India and Pakistan remain on high alert whenever any citizen of either country crosses the border of the other. Both look at each other with suspicion, and a seemingly harmless activity of trespassing becomes a reason for a life in captivity. Among the fishermen recently released are those who remained in prison for more than seven years. For the families of other incarcerated fishermen, there is some good news. The general secretary of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum claims that at least two batches of 200 and 100 fishermen each will be released too. The country also expects India to return the gesture; around 200 Pakistani fishermen are languishing in Indian jails, desperately hoping for an end to their torturous ordeal. It is also important for the two countries to devise a mechanism to reduce such instances where fishermen are caught for a simple mistake of sailing into the restricted area. Proper mechanisms should be installed to stop people from trespassing, and fishermen should also be educated about maintaining a distance.

Incidents like this one show how a troubled relationship between two countries affects its people – the poor more severely. In the beginning of May, when Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari visited India to honour its commitment to the SCO, political analysts assumed that this would be the beginning of restoration of friendly ties with the neighbour. But India’s belligerent response right after Bilawal left dashed any hopes of that. This air of hostility needs to change, and the two countries must sit down together and take steps to improve their relations. It is solely up to India to make this happen, since Pakistan has always maintained it will strive towards peace in the region.