Man held for robbing ASF employee

In the PIB Colony police station limits, police arrested a suspect for allegedly robbing an employee of the Airport Security Force near the old Sabzi Mandi area. The suspect was arrested, and a pistol, a stolen mobile phone, wallet and cash was recovered from him.

The suspect was identified as Waseem, son of Umar. During the initial interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in various snatching incidents in different localities, including the Jail Road, Sharea Faisal and PIB Colony areas. Police said he is a habitual criminal who has been imprisoned in the past.

Four more held

The Korangi Industrial Area police arrested four suspects. They include two “robbers” and two “gutka sellers”. Weapons, including a pistol, two mobile phones, a stolen motorbike, and over 12kg of gutka and mawa was recovered from them.

The arrested men have been identified by the police as Islam, Shahid, alias Khurram, Salman and Kamal. Case have been registered against them, and further investigation is under way.

House robbery

In Surjani Town, suspects tied a woman and her son with ropes to rob their house. Police said that four men covering their faces with masks broke into the house from the roof, then bound the woman and her son who were asleep at the time.

Police said they stole cash, gold, batteries and shoes. After the crime, the suspects fled leaving the victims still bound. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.