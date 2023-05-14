JUI caravan to leave Karachi today to participate in protest outside SC

A caravan of supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) will leave Karachi from Sohrab Goth on Sunday (today) morning to participate in a protest sit-in outside the Supreme Court announced by the party.

Sindh JUI Secretary General Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro said this on Saturday while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club.

He said that after reaching Islamabad, JUI supporters will tell the chief justice of Pakistan what the people wanted from him.

He went on to say that the apex court had killed justice by playing the role of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter.

He said the protesters of the JUI and allied parties would remain peaceful, however, workers of the PTI could disturb the law and order situation in order to malign them.

Calling PTI Chairman Imran Khan ‘Fitna’ (source of chaos), Soomro said that predictions made by Hakeem Said, Dr Israr Ahmed and Abdul Sattar Edhi about Khan had proved to be correct.

He remarked that if the Pakistani Army were not there, a NATO army like that in Afghanistan would be there.

The JUI leader added that if there was no army in a country, a foreign army came there from outside.

He claimed that there was happiness in India over chaos created by the PTI chairman in Pakistan. “I want to tell the army chief that the JUI is fully present for the country and stands shoulder to shoulder with the army.”

According to Soomro, an anarchy-like situation currently prevailed in the country because the Supreme Court had itself killed justice.

He said that after the recent court verdicts, Khan could not be arrested even if he killed someone today.

There was no such instance in the history of Pakistan where a person in remand had got bail, the JUI leader said.

He added that contrary to the treatment meted out to Khan, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not even given a phone to enquire after the health of his sick wife.