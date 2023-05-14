Shahid Afridi announces adoption of Sindh govt schools in poor state

Former cricket captain and charity leader Shahid Afridi has announced the adoption of government-run schools in Sindh whose buildings are in a dilapidated state so as to secure the academic future of hundreds of students studying in each one of them.

Afridi, who is also chairman of Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF), made the announcement to this effect as he spoke as chief guest at the inauguration of a new block of a charitable school in Wangi Goth in Karachi’s suburbs. The school is jointly run by the non-profits SAF and Green Crescent Trust (GCT).

Afridi said that he would go to the feudal lords in Sindh to actively seek their help for the schooling of millions of children from deprived families in the rural areas of the province.

He said that he was hopeful that the influential families in the province would fully support his drive to enrol out-of-school children.

Afridi also announced the launching of a special food ration programme for the destitute families of the students enrolled in the charitable schools supported by his non-profit in Sindh so that these children shouldn’t be forced to leave the classroom to earn a living for their households.

“The economic conditions have become so much adverse that the underprivileged families whose children are admitted to the schools would soon think about the food shortage they are going to face as these students are no longer doing any labour work to earn money to feed their household members,” said Afridi on the occasion.

The former captain said the special ration drive would be launched with his vision that charitable work by him in the education sector should become sustainable as the out-of-school children once enrolled wouldn’t be compelled to leave school at any time in future due to the economic compulsions.

“Up to 25 million to 30 million children are out of school in the country. It is a very alarming number, so I call upon all the concerned charities and NGOs to join hands to combine their efforts for tackling this issue in the shortest possible time,” he said.

Afridi said that the SAF would continue to do charitable activities in such remote areas where neither the government, any charity, nor any non-governmental organisation was available to help out the underprivileged people.

He expressed gratitude to all the donors, supporters and well-wishers of the SAF for helping it to build charitable schools in Sindh. He also thanked GCT for properly maintaining the Wangi Goth School and for its hard work to build spacious classrooms with a very appealing environment in the new block.

He said the bonding between the SAF and GCT continuing for the past five years had emerged as the best living example for other charities to work jointly to educate children in the least developed parts of the country.

Zafar Malik, SAF CEO, said that only quality education would enable the children from the deprived communities to transform not just their own lives but those of their family members and enable them to come out of the vicious cycle of poverty.

He said the SAF would further strengthen its partnership with the GCT to educate a greater number of children in Sindh whose parents couldn’t afford quality schooling.

He said the alliance between the SAF and GCT had emerged as an example for other concerned charities and NGOs to combine their efforts and resources for building charitable schools for children from impoverished areas.

GCT Trustee Saad Zia expressed gratitude to the SAF for supporting the construction of the new block at Wangi Goth School on its first floor enhancing its capacity to enrol a total of 500 students, from destitute families in the area, in up to Class 10.

He said that together GCT and SAF had been running eight charitable schools in the underprivileged areas in Karachi’s suburbs having a total enrolment of over 3,000 students as 50 per cent of them are female students.

The GCT Trustee thanked Ansas Masood for attending the ceremony while informing the audience that Masood’s late mother, Nikhat Masood, generously donated all the expenses required to build Wangi Goth School some nine years back.

He acknowledged exceptional philanthropy on the part of the Masood family as they had announced the construction of two more charitable schools to renew their commitment to the cause of education for children from deprived families in Pakistan.

In his message read out on the occasion, GCT CEO Zahid Saeed acknowledged the unwavering support provided by the SAF, especially by its chairman and CEO for running charitable schools in the underprivileged parts of Sindh.