KIHD activates angiography machine after 16-year gap

The Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD) has successfully activated an angiography machine, marking its return to operation after a gap of 16 years.

Dr Syed Saifur Rahman, the administrator of Karachi, made the announcement the recently, highlighting the positive impact it would have on patient care.

The Department of Cardiology and Cardiac Medical and Surgical Intensive Care Units (ICU) had also been added to KIHD, ensuring prompt diagnosis and immediate medical assistance to patients from a large area of the District Central.

Dr Rahman further revealed that the KIHD was set to become the first hospital in Sindh to launch a research journal focusing on cardiology.

The research journal aimed to make significant contributions to the field of heart diseases and would serve as a milestone achievement. Notably, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation managed 13 major hospitals, including Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, which were also undergoing improvements.

The administrator made these remarks during a ceremony held at the KIHD where a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research general was signed.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of the Department of Cardiology and Medical and Surgical ICU Ward. Prominent figures present at the occasion included Executive Director of KIHD, Dr Rifat Sultana, Deputy Executive Director Dr Sirajul Haq, Secretary to Executive Director Shah Amirul Haq, Coordinator to Executive Director Sajid Ali Khan, Dr Asif Khan, Biomedical Engineer Adnan, Dr Shamoon Shah, Professor Dr Hamid Shafqat, and others.

Dr Rahman emphasised that the KIHD had previously possessed two echocardiography and one Exercise Tolerance Test (ETT) machine, which had now been upgraded. Currently, the institute boasted six echocardiography machines and three ETT machines.

The Karachi administrator also inaugurated the newly established Cardiac Medical and Surgical ICU, equipped with 18 beds. Moreover, the existing angiography machine, which had been non-functional for an extended period, had been revived, providing a vital resource for patient treatment.

In addition, the administrator shared that the KMC had signed an MoU with technical partner AEIRC to publish the KIHD research journal. The journal would be registered with various international organisations and feature original articles.

Dr Rahman emphasisd the importance of research, stating that it enables advancements and enhances the understanding of diseases and treatments. He urged the compilation of global research, tailored to the socio-economic scenario, to identify significant diseases and develop effective treatment plans accordingly.

He reaffirmed the commitment to promote academic depth and research at the KIHD, emphasising the institution’s responsibility to continuously strive for improvement and development.

He lauded the KIHD as the city’s second-largest heart disease treatment institution and announced approvals for the repair of the existing angiography machine and the acquisition of a new one.

He extended his congratulations to the management for their efforts in expanding the hospital’s departments, which would greatly benefit the population in the Central District. He also assured that the KMC was dedicated to equipping the hospital with the best facilities.