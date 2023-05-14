291 students awarded degrees at 9th convocation of BUHSC

The Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (BUHSC) Karachi on Saturday held its 9th Convocation at the Ibn-e-Sina Auditorium, where a total of 291 graduating students were awarded degrees in various disciplines, including MPhil, MBBS, BDS, Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), Bachelor of Nursing (BS), and Medical Lab Technology (MLT).

The convocation comprised two sessions, both chaired by Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (retd) Asif Khaliq HI (M).

The ceremony was graced by the presence of senior officials from the Pakistan Navy, the Registrar of Bahria University, and esteemed individuals from the medical, dental, and allied health sciences fraternity.

Vice Admiral (retd) Ather Mukhtar HI (M), director general of the BUHSC Karachi, delivered a warm welcome address, expressing his immense pleasure and satisfaction with the rapid growth and prestige of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus.

During the convocation, certificates of merit and medals were presented to the position holders in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements.

The chief guest, Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (retd) Asif Khaliq HI (M), addressed the audience and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the students, parents, and faculty for their remarkable dedication and commendable performance.

He emphasised that the convocation symbolises the transition of graduates into practical life, urging them to utilise their acquired knowledge for the betterment of society and the nation. The rector expressed his expectation that the graduates would embark on their professional journeys with a steadfast commitment to ethical conduct.

Furthermore, he urged the graduates to uphold the traditions of their noble profession and bring honour to their institution and country by serving humanity to the best of their abilities.

The director general of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus presented the convocation souvenir to Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (retd) Asif Khaliq HI (M), as a token of appreciation for gracing the occasion with his esteemed presence.

The convocation concluded on a note of celebration and anticipation, as the graduating students prepared to embark on their professional careers, carrying with them the values instilled during their time at the BUHSC.