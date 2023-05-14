Minor boy killed as neighbours clash

A dispute between neighbours turned deadly, claiming the life of a minor boy and injuring another person in Liaquatabad’s B-1 late on Friday night.

According to police, a heated argument between Mehboob and Abbas, residents of the neighborhood, escalated to a point where Abbas brought a pistol from his residence. He opened fire on Mehboob, causing injuries to him and a minor boy, identified as Aurangzeb.

The injured persons were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The police apprehended Abbas, the alleged shooter and son of Ismail. A case has been registered against him. The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident to uncover all the details surrounding the tragic shooting.