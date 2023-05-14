PTI chairman has held entire country hostage, says Sharjeel

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been threatening national institutions and attempting to get undue support from the judiciary to come into power again.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said this on Saturday while speaking at a press conference. He remarked that the judiciary in the previous day had sorrowfully issued a blanket immunity to the former prime minister.

He said courts had granted immunity to the PTI chairman from prosecution in any criminal case to be lodged against him, even if he was involved in murder, violation of the Constitution, ruining the Pakistani economy and hatching up conspiracies against Pakistan’s integrity.

He said the blanket immunity given to the former prime minister by courts was unprecedented in the judicial history of Pakistan as anyone who understood the law of the land and constitution was embarrassed about it .

Memon lamented that Khan had the previous day threatened that the country could again face similar violent reaction if he was arrested for the second time.

The provincial minister was of the view that the latest threat given by the PTI chairman was directed at 220 million people of the country implying that in case Khan was jailed for the second time, government assets, trains and buses would be damaged, and businesses and educational institutions would face closure.

He alleged that Khan had forcibly made the entire country hostage as he had no regard for the law.

After obtaining bail, the PTI chairman went to his residence without asking about the whereabouts and welfare of scores of workers and leaders of his party who had been imprisoned, Memon said.

He alleged that Khan had provoked his young followers to commit violence in the country while he had used women and children as a human shield to protect himself.

Memon said Khan, whether he was in power or in the opposition, helped ruin the country’s economy as the current mayhem caused by the PTI’s s protest had been barring the IMF from helping out Pakistan.

He advised the PTI chairman to show courage to inform his followers about his corrupt involvement in the Al-Qadar Trust case. Khan should brief the people about dishonest means used by him for his own financial benefit, he added.

The information minister also announced that he would not go to the Supreme Court if he was summoned by the chief justice of Pakistan on the basis of whatever he had said in the current press conference.

Memon said he did not trust the apex judiciary anymore as the Supreme Court had lost its value in the eyes of the people.

He said that never in the past, any judge present in the courtroom had said to an accused person that he was pleased to see him.

A day earlier on Friday, Memon expressed similar views while speaking at the Sindh Assembly.

He said Khan was being treated as a favourite individual and ‘Ladla’, and was housed in a police rest house instead of a jail.

“Where is it written in the constitution that Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Siraj Durrani should be taken in an armoured vehicle while Imran Khan in a Mercedes?” he asked. He continued to ask where in the Constitution it was written that a person on remand could be called to court.

“What is this law, and what message is being given to the world? The constitution says that everyone in the country should be treated equally,” Memon remarked. He also expressed wonder at the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan saying to Khan that he was pleased to see him. He said that as this all happened in the Supreme Court, it was a dangerous situation as it seemed that the constitution of the country had been shattered.

Memon said that an audio leak came before the verdict and exactly those things happened which had been narrated in that audio leak. He added that a person who was an enemy of the country was being prosecuted but he was being kept in a police guest house instead of jail.

The information minister said a leader belonging to Sindh, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was hanged and the apex court did not have time to hear his case for 11 years, but the same court had time for an anti-state person.

He lamented that if the current trend continued, people would lose their confidence in the judiciary. Memon said it could not be tolerated that the courts, which did not have time to hear the case of the late Bhutto, had time to grant privileges to a person who was threatening the state institutions.

He added that Khan had confessed to committing corruption of billions of rupees, and members of his cabinet had admitted that they were made to sign sealed envelopes.

Former chief justice Saqib Nisar could not go out of his house today due to his decisions, Memon said. He asked if judges were so passionate about political affairs, why they did not announce joining a political party.

No leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was an absconder, the information minister said, adding that PPP leaders were present in their country and facing the cases registered against them with courage. He said the PPP would continue to work for strengthening democracy.