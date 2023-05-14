Following Mughal Emperor Jahangir, Tessori opens ‘bell of hope’ at Governor House

In the fashion of the legendary chain of justice with bells installed by Mughal Emperor Jahangir outside his palace, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated a ‘bell of hope’ outside the Gate No 1 of the Governor House so that aggrieved people can get assistance from the Governor House’s staff.

The ‘bell of hope’ can be used by aggrieved persons from 12 midnight till 8am every day. Such persons can ring the bell for finding solution to their problems.

Addressing media persons after the inauguration of the ‘bell of hope’, the governor said the only purpose of installing the bell was to provide the people in need an opportunity to lodge their complaints at the Governor House against persons not providing justice to them.

Any person with an emergency can come to the Governor House where his or her complaint would be received by a dedicated officer, he added.

Replying to a question about the ongoing census in the country, he said that it was the right of the people of Sindh and that of its capital Karachi to be counted properly during the census. Any improper counting of the population would not be tolerated, he maintained.

Tessori explained that he had held more than 28 meetings with officers of the Bureau of Statistics on the census and asked them to ensure that each and every person in the province was counted.

He said that soon a state-of-the-art computer laboratory would be inaugurated at the Governor House to train 50,000 youth in of information technology.

Responding to another question, he said he believed in serving the public without discrimination of religion or language. He added that his only aim was to mitigate the sufferings of the common people.

He said he would also lead a rally at the Mazar-e-Quaid on Sunday, May 21, to condemn the May 9 violent incidents in the country, pay respects to the Father of the Nation and express solidarity with the armed forces of the country. He appealed to the people of Karachi to come to the Mazar-e-Quaid in large numbers on May 21.