Heatwave-like conditions will continue to bake interior of Sindh

Weather authorities have warned that the prevailing heatwave-like conditions are likely to continue in most parts of the province with the maximum temperature expected to range from 45 degrees Celsius to 47 degrees Celsius in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Khairpur and suburbs.

“Under the prevailing climatic conditions in the upper atmosphere, the plains of Sindh are in the grip of an extreme heat and it is likely to continue with the maximum temperature ranging between 45C and 47C,” Sardar Sarfraz, Sindh’s chief meteorological officer (CMO), told The News on Saturday.

According to the expert, the weather had started improving slightly in Karachi with the resumption of the sea breeze, and added that with the complete resumption of the sea breeze from Sunday, the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34C and 37C next week.

“But we are seeing very hot and dry conditions in the interior of Sindh, where the temperature is likely to remain very high in the days to come. Actually, May is one of the hottest months in the country and we are expecting very warm conditions in southern parts of the country during the current summer,” he added.

CMO Sarfraz said isolated dust-thunderstorm/light rain was expected in Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur districts on May 15 and 16.

Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) remained the hottest place in Sindh on Saturday with the maximum temperature touching 47.2 Celsius, followed by 46.5C in Dadu, 46C in Sakrand, while many other cities experienced 45C.

In Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar recorded 39.3C, Jinnah Terminal 38.4C, Karachi Airport 37.7C and Bin Qasim had maximum termperature of 34.7C on Saturday.