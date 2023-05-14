Amidst anarchy and recession

LAHORE: When uncertainty is at its extreme it is very difficult to chalk out a business strategy. Experts have suggested some ways to pull along in anarchy, steep and regular currency decline, high inflation and high mark up.

In case of anarchy, the employers should ensure that their employees are safe and informed about the situation in the country. The company should offer support, such as alternative working arrangements or protective equipment, to help staff feel secure.

Moreover, the companies need to vigilantly track the political situation in the country. This will enable the management to adapt their business plans accordingly, and avoid any unnecessary disruptions that could negatively impact the business.

Businesses should also consider broadening their supply chain networks to mitigate the impact of unrest in a particular region. This will ensure that the company always has options to source materials and keep production running during a crisis.

Developing contingency plans are necessary as it allows firms to prepare for any risks that may arise. Creating clear contingency plans will help businesses minimise risks and mitigate the impact of any unexpected events.

Companies must maintain clear communication channels with all of their stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, investors, and employees. This will increase trust in the organisation and help in the development of a positive image, even in challenging circumstances.

A steep and regular decline in currency as we are experiencing currently can have a significant impact on investments. Firstly, it can lead to higher inflation rates, making it more expensive to purchase goods and services.

This, in turn, can lead to lower consumer demand and weaker economic growth, both of which can be detrimental to investment returns.

Additionally, a decline in currency can lead to a decrease in international investment, as investors may be hesitant to put their money into a country with a volatile currency. This can reduce the amount of capital available to local businesses, making it more difficult for them to grow and expand.

Overall, a steep and regular decline in currency can lead to a challenging economic environment for investors, with lower returns and a more uncertain investment landscape.

High inflation and very high bank mark-up prevailing in our country can increase the cost of goods and services within a country, leading to increased demand for cheaper imports. This is because inflation reduces the purchasing power of a currency, making imports relatively cheaper. Additionally, when banks charge a high mark-up on loans, businesses may find it more expensive to access credit, which can reduce domestic production and increase demand for cheaper imported goods.

However, if a currency is regularly declining, this can also increase the cost of imports, as foreign products become more expensive when purchased with a weaker currency. Thus, the effect of high inflation and bank mark-up on imports will depend on the relative magnitude of these two factors.

It is difficult to make definitive statements about the relationship between inflation, bank mark-up, currency exchange rates, and imports, as these factors can all interact with each other in complex ways. It is important to consult with financial experts and keep track of the latest economic data to make informed decisions about international trade and investment.