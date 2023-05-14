Rupee poised for stability as government confronts currency manipulation

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to maintain stability in the upcoming week, provided that the government adheres to its policy of closely monitoring financial institutions to prevent any manipulation of the dollar-rupee exchange rate, as witnessed in the previous week, dealers stated on Saturday.

The local currency saw a huge volatility in the outing week when the dollar rate peaked to Rs298.93 in the interbank on Thursday after posting gains in the two consecutive sessions.

However, the interbank market saw the dollar rate coming down after the rupee made the highest-single day recovery in absolute terms. The domestic currency recovered Rs13.85 in a single day on Friday after falling down to Rs285.08 after skyrocketing to Rs298.93 a day earlier on Thursday.

The apparent reason given for an unprecedented high level of dollar against the rupee was the political situation, which went from bad to worst after former Prime Minister Irman Khan was arrested on Tuesday in an alleged corruption case from court premises.

Following the arrest of Khan, the country plunged into violent protests when supporters of the former premier took to the streets and resorted to violent acts, which according to analysts led to a steep decline in the value of

rupee against the dollar as the political crisis had also bearing on the economic front.

The rupee’s deprecation after Khan’s arrest was so much so that it peaked to Rs298.93, the highest level in the country’s history.

On the other hand, currency dealers pointed out that bad political situation also contributed in the steep decline in the value of rupee, but the market players also took advantage of the situation and resorted to “speculative trading” to earn massively from the foreign currency trade.

They said that on Friday, the government acted to check that kind of trading, which resulted in highest single-day decline in the value of dollar although the political situation has not improved and is still very hostile.

“It was government action, which brought down the dollar value, otherwise the political uncertainty is still there and there are no signs that it would be vanishing in the near future, said Zafar Paracha, Secretary General Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

He said that the steep rise in the value of dollar on Wednesday and Thursday was manipulated, which triggered an action from the government and then market saw the dollar rate coming down to its actual level.

Paracha predicted that dollar-rupee parity might be stable in the upcoming week if the government kept its checks strong on the market to discourage the manipulators from taking the advantage the bad political situation in the country.

He was of the view that the dollar-rupee parity might remain stable even the rupee could appreciate slightly further if the government was able to keep a vigil eye He said that political crisis in the country didn’t end yet, so if the dollar-rupee parity is linked with it, then it would definitely go up, however it was more to do with the “speculative trading” and if government was able to keep a vigil eye, the parity may be stable and even rupee can appreciate slightly further.