Scholarships distributed among children of police martyrs

MARDAN: A meeting was held to discuss at the office of district police officer (DPO) to distribute scholarships among children of the police martyrs. The meeting was chaired by DPO Najibur Rehman Bugvi and attended by ASP Resham Jehangir and other officers and families of the police martyrs. Speakers on the occasion said that the sacrifices of police martyrs would always be remembered and it was because of their sacrifice that peace was restored in the region. The children of the police martyrs were handed the scholarship cheques at the ceremony while the officers were assigned the remaining cheques to be provided to the other children not present at the ceremony. The DPO said that the families of the police martyrs would be supported and their children would be assisted with education.