Couple shot dead in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A couple was killed in an attack in Khairpur, while their two-month-old child survived. Some unidentified armed men travelling in a car opened fire on the couple at Nanghraija Chowk near Kumb in Khairpur while they were riding on a motorcycle.

The attackers fled away soon after the attack. The bodies of the couple were shifted to a nearby hospital. However, they remained unidentified till filing of the report.