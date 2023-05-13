Corps commander visits Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan on Friday visited the Radio Pakistan building, where he was given a detailed briefing on the attack carried out by protesters in reaction to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Hundreds of violent protesters ransacked and set on fire the Radio Pakistan’s building in Peshawar on Wednesday to register their protest following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The officials also confirmed that the building of the state media in Peshawar was attacked by violent protesters. The Pakistan Army personnel are engaged in the rehabilitation and cleanliness work at the Radio Pakistan.

With the assistance of the Pakistan Army, the Radio Pakistan has already resumed its broadcast a day later which is a testimony to the fact that the Pakistan Army stands by the nation in difficult times.

The Peshawar corps commander also issued instructions to speed up the rehabilitation work of the building.