Intermediate exams to start from 20th

Rawalpindi: Under the administration of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi, the Intermediate First Annual Examination 2023 is scheduled to start on May 20, 2023.

All arrangements have been completed. Chairman Educational Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqi, issued a joint statement stating that providing the best facilities to the appearing candidates is our top priority.

On the directive of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chattha, the lists of examination staff appointed in all districts, deputy commissioners, district police officers, and special branch have been sent the building notes and data sheets for the formation of examination centres.

District administration and special branch will verify the examination staff appointed, and the verification will be sent to the Commissioner's Office and Board Office for further action. In the Rawalpindi division, a total of 196 examination centres have been established, including 33 in Attock, 40 in Chakwal, 26 in Jhelum, 47 in Rawalpindi Rural, and 50 in Rawalpindi Local.

The roll number slips for all the candidates appearing in the examination have been issued. The roll number slips for regular candidates have been uploaded on their respective institutions' portals, and they can collect them from their institutions. The roll number slips for private candidates have been uploaded on the board's website at http://www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk/.

Private candidates can download their roll number slips from the website using their form number or online admission form number. Furthermore, the roll number slips for private candidates have been sent to the provided addresses on their admission forms.

They also stated that the monitoring of examination centres should be ensured in collaboration with the district administration. A central control room has been established in all districts, including the Board Office.

While talking to The News, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi, Public Relation Officer Arsalan Cheema, said that due to the uncertain security situation the exams were postponed, further new dates will be announced later after consulting the Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).