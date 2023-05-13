NA committee defers Contempt of Parliament bill till next meeting

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, which was held with Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon in the chair on Friday, discussed the Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) bill, and later deferred it till its next meeting.

The committee recommended that the special invitees of Friday’s meeting might also attend the next meeting of the committee on the bill, likely to be held on Monday,

May 15.

The committee also recommended that Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, MNA, should also be invited as a special invitee on the agenda in the next committee meeting.

Over questions of privilege, raised by Sheikh Rohail Asghar and Syed Agha Rafiullah, MNAs, against different federal secretaries for not attending the NA proceedings on March 29 and 31, 2023, replies were sought from federal secretaries of Ministry of Housing and Works, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony.

committee, after receiving replies from all concerned, disposed of the question of privilege with the direction to the concerned to be careful in future.

On the question of privilege, raised by Agha Rafiullah regarding provision of incorrect reply to his question number 6, included in the list of un-starred questions for May 20, 2022 regarding departmental promotions of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the committee deferred the question of privilege with the direction to resolve the issues of the mover and report to the committee within 15 days.

During in-camera meeting, a question of privilege was raised by Mohsin Dawar, MNA, regarding a restriction on him to travel abroad by the FIA director general and interior secretary.

The mover could not attend a meeting. The committee deferred the question of privilege till its next meeting.

However, the committee exempted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the next meetings of the committee on the question of privilege.

The committee chairman directed that MD/Chairman Pakistan State Oil (PSO) should attend the next meeting of the committee in person to discuss the issues of the committee members with the PSO.