Saturday May 13, 2023
National

LHC orders release of anchor

By Our Correspondent
May 13, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday suspended the detention orders of anchor Aftab Iqbal and issued his release orders. The court also directed the authorities concerned to produce the release footage of anchor Imran Riaz Khan after the authorities informed the court that he had been released. However, the court directed them to submit record and release footage of the anchor by May 15.