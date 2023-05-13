Setback to efforts as wild poliovirus found in Lower South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Following the detection of poliovirus in the environmental samples of Peshawar and Hangu, the National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health Friday confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in an environmental sample collected from South Waziristan Lower District in April this year.

“Type-1 Wild Poliovirus has been detected in an environmental sample collected from South Waziristan Lower District in April 2023.

Earlier, the WPV1 was found in the environmental samples of Peshawar and Hangu, which were also collected in April, an official of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative told The News on Friday.

Providing the details, the PEI officials said the environmental (sewage) sample was collected on 19th April from Qureshi Mohallah in UC Wacha Khaura, District South Waziristan Lower.

“This area is not an established environmental (sewage) sample collection site but is part of an additional initiative the programme has implemented in areas of South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to collect one-time environmental (sewage) samples periodically to improve surveillance,” the official said, adding that this was the first positive environmental sample from District South Waziristan Lower this year.

“This virus is from the YB3C cluster and is genetically linked to the most recent previous positive environmental sample from the district which was detected in September 2022 from Konra China and Spaishta environmental sampling site,” the official said, adding that the last wild poliovirus case from the district was reported in August 2022. The last polio vaccination campaign in the district was conducted on 14–18 April, while the next polio campaign in the district

will be conducted from 29 May – 5 June.

The official maintained that earlier Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) was detected in two environmental samples collected from districts Peshawar and Hangu in April 2023. Both the viruses are classified as YB3A cluster and 99.4 percent genetically linked to Afghanistan’s Nangarhar environmental sample (date of collection 24-Jan-23).

Sharing the details, an NIH official said in Peshawar, the environmental (sewage) sample was collected on 10th April from ‘Naray Khuwar environmental sample collection site’.

“This is the first positive environmental sample from Peshawar district this year. A previous positive sample from the district was detected in November 2022 (from the same site).last Wild Poliovirus case from the district was reported in July 2020”, he said adding that the last Polio vaccination campaign in the district was conducted on 14 – 20 April, while the next polio campaign in the district will be conducted from 15 – 21 May.

As far as WPV1 found in Hangu is concerned, he said the environmental (sewage) sample was collected on 10th April 2023 from the ‘Civil Hospital, Jani Chowk composite environmental sample collection sites’.

“This is one of the adjoining districts of South KP block. This is the first positive environmental sample from district Hangu since the establishment of this site in September 2021. The last Wild Poliovirus case from the district was reported in July 2019.

The last Polio vaccination campaign in the district was conducted on 14 – 18 April, while the next polio campaign in the district will be conducted from 15 – 19 May”, the official added.