Police Lines mosque attack: Another DSP succumbs to injuries

PESHAWAR: Another deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who was injured in Peshawar’s police lines attack in January this year lost his battle for life on Friday, raising the death toll in the deadly blast to 86.

DSP Fazlur Rehman had been receiving treatment at a hospital for over three months. He was serving as DSP Investigation Saddar Division.

The funeral prayers for the deceased were offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines where senior police officers presented salute to his coffin and laid floral wreaths.

Fazlur Rehman was laid to rest at his Manga village in Charsadda.

Three DSPs were among 86 policemen martyred in the attack on the central mosque of the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines on January 30. The two other DSPs martyred in the blast were Ismat Shah and Arab Nawaz.

A woman and two other civilians were also among those who lost lives in the suicide attack.

Some reports put the death toll in the incident higher. However, the officials insisted that the fatalities count was 86.

The roof of the mosque had caved in due to the powerful blast that claimed the highest number of lives. Over 230 people had sustained injuries in the blast.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police last month said the facilitator of the bomber who blew himself up in the police lines mosque had been arrested and the network behind the terror act was identified.

The attack is considered the biggest on police in Pakistan that claimed more lives of cops than any other past attacks.

Many lower ranking cops questioned as to how the attacker managed to enter the well-guarded headquarters of the Peshawar Police that is fighting militancy in the last two decades as a front line force.

During the current year, a total of five DSPs were martyred in attacks. Apart from three who died in the police lines attack, two were martyred along with seven constables in ambushes in Peshawar and Lakki Marwat.

Badaber DSP Sardar Hussain was martyred along with two constables when ambushed by militants in Sarband village in January.

Another DSP Iqbal Momand was martyred along with four policemen when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in Lakki Marwat in April, this year.