Miscreants not to be spared: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Friday chaired a meeting at his office to ensure law and order in the province.

The IGP briefed him on the law and order situation and ongoing operations against miscreants.

Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, addl IG (Special Branch), ACS, ACS (Home), CCPO Lahore, secretary law, secretary Public Prosecution Dept and others attended the meeting while all commissioners and RPOs participated through video link.

Naqvi ordered legal measures to maintain law and order. He stressed that strong action be taken against facilitators of rioters.

He vowed that every attacker would be identified and brought to justice. He expressed regret over ‘the worst kind of terrorism shown by vandalizing and setting fire to government properties’.

He said those who attacked government properties, including the Corps Commander’s House, would be brought to justice according to the law.

He directed the Public Prosecution Department to accelerate the process of prosecution against the culprits and identify the miscreants and attackers as soon as possible. He said no leniency should be shown in action against the rioters and their facilitators. ‘’There will be no compromise on the rule of law in the province,’’ he added.