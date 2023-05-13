Commissioners, DCs ordered to achieve their revenue targets

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed presided over a full board meeting at Board of Revenue office on Friday. Board members, secretaries, representatives of PDMA and Punjab Land Record Authority and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

SMBR, during the meeting, directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to actively work towards achieving their revenue targets, emphasising that the auction of over 70,000 shops, petrol pumps and mega commercial areas situated on state lands across Punjab should be considered. The teams should be formed to secure the updated data of state lands across Punjab to protect government resources, he said.

Nabeel said that people residing in remote areas would no longer be required to visit the revenue courts of Lahore, as cases will be heard through a video link. To ensure this, the Revenue Court Management System will be fully activated, he said. He directed that revenue courts should promptly dispose of cases within stipulated period, solving the problems of the people on time.

Nabeel Javed directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to pay special attention and personally monitor the operation to retrieve the state lands falling in housing schemes. He also emphasised the need to outsource and devise an online mechanism for the auction process of state lands, make them cultivable and use them for public purposes. The meeting also discussed improving the ‘chowkidara’ system and increasing the fee of this system to ensure a safer environment for citizens. The SMBR ordered judicial members to ensure the inspection process in their respective divisions and create a better mechanism for field formation. Long and short-term plans should also be formulated for this purpose. He emphasised that land management is not possible without revenue staff and that the shortage of revenue staff will be removed soon. Revenue reforms are the need of the hour and citizens' properties will be secured through digital mechanisms such as e-registration and the PLUS Plan, which will prove crucial in preventing illegal alteration of records and corruption, he noted.

Nabeel also directed that effective monitoring of land record centres should also be carried out, and strict action be taken against officials involved in corruption while ensuring composite improvements in revenue services.