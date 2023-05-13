Budget 2023-24: People expect no relief from govt, say experts

LAHORE: Working people are not expecting much from the government in budget due to the current economic and political crisis in country as ongoing infighting and accusations have led to an increase in the economic hardships of the general public while some eyewash relief may pass on to the people but factually a government lacking the resources could give relief.

These views were expressed by the discussants in the Jang Economic Session on Budget 2023-24- hope or disappointment? The panelists were Mudassar Raza, Bilal Ahmed Siyal, Aima Mehmood and Sheikh Mohsin Ilyas while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Mudassar Raza said the government did not have money for loan repayment then how will it give relief while the tax collection was lower than the interest repayments of loans in the first eight months of the current fiscal year. There is a need to increase the national income in dollars to improve the economic situation. Pakistan may learn from Chinese experience to increase exports. Further, there is a need to end the difference between the interbank dollar exchange and open market exchange rate to persuade the overseas Pakistanis to send more dollars via official channels and to discourage dollar trading through hundi. The government may announce an increase in the salaries and pensions in the budget.

Bilal Ahmed Siyal said the budget has become a joke in Pakistan while rise in inflation is becoming a new norm every day. This is leading to deteriorating economic conditions for every Pakistani.

This also increased the disappointment among the general public regarding the new budget. Poor economic conditions also compelling the white collar for begging which is a national tragedy.

Aima Mhemood said that there was a little hope for relief to all sections of society due to the prevailing economic and political situation.

The workers are trying to solve their problems with limited resources in the difficult conditions. Politicians focused on their own interest in the existing political circus and they are leveling corruption accusations on each other.

This affects both the economy and the people. Governance didn’t exist anymore while inflation is on the rise in every passing day while practically the government is not in a position to give any relief. Sheikh Mohsin Ilyas said PM, FM and other government officials’ statements regarding relief in budget changes daily.

Earlier, inflation was fixed once a year in the budget but now it's an everyday phenomenon.

The rulers are engaged in political disputes while government writ didn’t see anywhere. This has been increasing and the people’s disappointment is growing. The workers are hopeful of relief but it seems difficult in the political chaos.