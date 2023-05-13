Four proclaimed offenders arrested from UAE

LAHORE: A crackdown on proclaimed offenders fleeing abroad is under way uninterruptedly as per directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

In the latest stint, Punjab Police team arrested four proclaimed offenders - Sufi Ahmed Yar wanted by Gujranwala Police, Mansoor Ahmed wanted by Narowal Police, M Ansar wanted by Gujrat Police and Sajid Ullah - from the United Arab Emirates with the assistance of Interpol Pakistan and Interpol Abu Dhabi.

According to the details, with the addition of four proclaimed offenders, the number of POs arrested from abroad has reached 37. These proclaimed offenders were apprehended from America, Britain, Gulf countries, South Africa and Greece.

Accused Sufi Ahmed Yar had killed the brother of the plaintiff two years ago in Gujranwala and escaped to Dubai.

Accused Mansoor Ahmed along with his accomplices had killed three people including the brother of the plaintiff in Narowal. Accused proclaimed offender Sajid Ullah killed a citizen three years ago and fled to Dubai to evade arrest, while the criminal proclaimed offender M Ansar along with his accomplices, fled to Dubai after committing murder. IG Punjab while congratulating the teams that arrested the proclaimed offenders and brought them to Pakistan, said that the process of arresting the fugitive proclaimed offenders should be continued and circle around them should be the tightened by issuing red notices and other alerts with the cooperation of Interpol and FIA.

He said that accused of serious cases such as murder, kidnapping for ransom, robbery and dacoity do not deserve any sympathy therefore, passports of these dangerous proclaimed offenders should be cancelled and they should be arrested in order to get them punished by courts.