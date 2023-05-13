Biker hit to death

LAHORE:A 50-year-old bike-rider fell off the flyover and died after being hit by a speeding car near Model Town court. The victim was identified as Shahbaz, son of Akram. It was reported that a car hit the bike, after which he fell off the flyover and died on the spot. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Six dead in road accidents in 24 hours: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 947 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, six people died, whereas 917 were injured. Out of this, 511 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 406 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.